Finance   ·   Refinance

Affinius Capital Provides $70M Refi for Georgia Industrial Campus

Crow Holdings Capital is placing new debt on a 915,000-square-foot industrial logistics park in Savannah

By April 13, 2026 11:52 am
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Affinius Capital's Tyler Figley and Terminal East in Savannah, Ga.
Affinius Capital's Tyler Figley and Terminal East in Savannah, Ga. PHOTOS: Courtesy Affinius Capital

Crow Holdings Capital has secured a $70.2 million loan to refinance Terminal East, a two-building, 915,000-square-foot industrial logistics park in Savannah, Ga., Commercial Observer can first report. 

Affinius Capital provided the debt, while JLLs John Rose and Bobby Norwood arranged the financing. 

SEE ALSO: Apple Bank Provides $42M Refi for Kaufman Organization’s Nelson Tower

Tyler Figley, senior vice president at Affinius Capital, noted that Terminal East stands less than six miles from the Port of Savannah, which is among the busiest ports in the U.S., and along the Interstate 95 travel corridor that runs along the East Coast, positioning it with access to an entire industrial network.  

“This project reflects our continued confidence in the Savannah market and is a natural extension of our work with the team at Crow Holdings Capital,” he added. 

Located at 15125 Highway 21 in Savannah, Terminal East features two buildings, one spanning 180,000 square feet and offering 32-foot clear heights, and the other a 735,000-square-foot complex that holds 36-foot clear heights. The entire complex boasts 231 trailer stalls and 198 dock-high doors.

Crow Holdings Capital did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Terminal East, Tyler Figley, Affinius Capital, Crow Holdings Capital, JLL
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