Witnick Real Estate Partners Buys Three UWS Apartment Buildings for $23M

By February 27, 2026 12:15 pm
206 West 96th Street.
206 West 96th Street. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Witnick Real Estate Partners, a New York City-based developer specializing in multifamily properties, has acquired three adjacent residential properties on Manhattan’s Upper West Side from Schreiber Properties for $22.5 million, property records show

The buildings are 206 West 96th Street, a 20-unit residential walk-up; 202 West 96th Street, a 15-unit residential walk-up; and 204 West 96th Street, an 18-unit residential walk-up. PincusCo first reported the sale and noted that the expected use is cash flowing.

The three five-story buildings collectively make up an apartment complex called the Henson. The three buildings were renovated in 2024 and today include modern kitchen appliances, high-end bathrooms and other amenities, according to a listing on StreetEasy.

Current retail tenants on the ground floors of the properties include Broadway Unisex Barber Shop at 206 West 96th Street, Metro by T-Mobile at 202 West 96th Street, and Green Lane Coffee at 204 West 96th Street.

The signatory for Schreiber Properties was Samuel Schreiber, while David Hematian and Isaac Abraham, a co-founder and managing partner at Witnick, signed for the buyer, records show. 

Schreiber declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Witnick did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. 

Combined, the three Upper West Side properties part of the deal have 34,650 square feet of built space and 30,427 square feet of additional air rights, according to PincusCo. 

Witnick Properties has a diverse portfolio of residential and mixed-use properties around New York City and in several out-of-state markets as well. 

Last November, Witnick sold a five-story residential building in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood — 212 Lafayette Street — to Hanshin Juken, a real estate firm based in Fukushima, Japan, for $18 million. Witnick had acquired that property in 2019 for $13.4 million.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

