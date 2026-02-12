Investments & Sales

Cabot Properties Buys Three West Palm Beach Warehouses

All three industrial properties are fully leased

By February 12, 2026 2:15 pm
1673 Meathe Drive, one of the two buildings of the Turnpike Logistics Center in West Palm Beach Fl. and Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial.
1673 Meathe Drive, one of the two buildings of the Turnpike Logistics Center in West Palm Beach Fl. and Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dalfen Industrial

Cabot Properties purchased three industrial buildings in West Palm Beach, Fla., totaling 450,505 square feet, from Dalfen Industrial

The Boston-based investment firm paid $79.6 million for Turnpike Logistics Center, a two-building campus that faces the Florida Turnpike, about four miles west of Palm Beach International Airport, property records show.

The larger warehouse spans 192,622 square feet at 1715 Meathe Drive, while the smaller one spans 124,356 square feet at 1673 Meathe Drive. The 32-foot-tall buildings include six drive-in doors, and 90 dock-high doors. Dalfen Industrial purchased both buildings for $60.6 million in 2021, the year they were completed. 

The third warehouse Cabot Properties purchased sits just south from the airport at 2850 Ranch House Road. The 132,792-square-foot building sits on a 10-acre site and was completed in 2024. It’s unclear how much Cabot paid for the asset. A deed has yet to be recorded, and a representative for Cabot has yet to comment on the price.

All three properties are fully leased, according to Cabot. The acquisitions brings Cabot’s portfolio in Florida to just over 1.3 million square feet.

“These Palm Beach acquisitions allow Cabot to increase our scale in supply-constrained South Florida with modern, stabilized, assets situated in one of the most densely populated regions in the U.S.,” Keith Funston, senior director of investments for Cabot Properties, said in a statement. “We believe that continued demand for goods and services from the Palm Beach area’s concentrated, affluent and growing population should support healthy industrial real estate fundamentals over time.”

A representative for Dalden Industrial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

