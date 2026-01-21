The Boca Raton City Council on Tuesday approved the Frisbie Group and Terra’s controversial redevelopment plan around City Hall in Boca Raton, Fla., sending the final decision to voters.

Called One Boca, the proposed campus would include 765 apartments, 180-room hotel, 120,000 square feet of office, 79,100 square feet of retail and commercial space, a 30,000-square-foot grocery store and 2,100 parking spaces, according to a city memo. (The project’s 182-unit condo component would be built on private property.)

The city council approved a master plan agreement and a 99-year ground lease for a 7.8-acre site, sandwiched between West Palmetto Park Road and North Dixie Highway, adjacent to the Brightline station and the Government Center Campus in Downtown Boca Raton. The deal is expected to generate over $4 billion in rent and tax revenue for the city.

Residents will have final say in a referendum scheduled March 10.

The vote comes nearly a year after the city council selected Frisbie Group and Terra’s proposal for a much bigger 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use complex across 30 acres around the Boca Raton City Hall. The joint venture between two prominent South Florida developers beat out other big names, such as Stephen Ross.

But the plan drew stiff opposition from some residents over the scale of the campus. They formed the Save Boca group and collected more than 7,000 signatures against the project.

Even as developers reduced the proposed development from 30 acres down to just under eight and increased the amount of park space, the disagreement resulted in a lawsuit about whether the project should head to a city-wide vote.

While Palm Beach County Judge Joseph Curley ruled in December that city voters lack the authority to subject city council votes to a referendum, the city council acquiesced and agreed to put the project to a vote.

A representative from Save Boca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.