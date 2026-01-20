Second Entertainment Sphere Planned Near D.C.

The $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere changed the entertainment game when it debuted in late 2023, and now suburban Maryland is set to see what all the fuss is about.

Sphere Entertainment Company, the Peterson Companies, the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County will develop a second Sphere — albeit a smaller one — at National Harbor, a waterfront resort district across the Potomac River from Alexandria, Va. The 6,000-seat project is expected to use a variety of public and private funding sources, including about $200 million in state, local and private incentives, according to the group’s announcement.

The project’s total expected cost was not disclosed. The Washington Post first reported the plans.

“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” MSG Entertainment’s James L. Dolan, CEO and executive chairman of Sphere Entertainment and owner of the New York Knicks, said in a statement. “Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, [local leadership] recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

What’s to be called Sphere National Harbor will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. The project is expected to support roughly 2,500 jobs during construction, 4,750 jobs once operational, and source an economic impact of over $1 billion annually. The venue will be notably smaller than the Las Vegas Sphere, which has a total capacity of approximately 20,000, though it will share similar features to its Vegas counterpart, including a 16K-by-16K interior LED screen.

“This innovative project will further reinforce National Harbor as the national capital region’s premier destination for conventions, entertainment, retail and dining, and hospitality; deliver more economic activity and jobs; and elevate National Harbor, and Maryland, as one of the country’s pre-eminent tourism and entertainment hubs,” Jon Peterson, Peterson Companies’ CEO, added in a statement. Peterson Companies is the developer behind the roughly 350-acre National Harbor.

The Las Vegas Sphere has topped Billboard’s list of highest-grossing venues for two years in a row, raking in $370.3 million in 2025 via 105 shows. Yet the venue has struggled to achieve financial buoyancy since its debut due to enormous operating costs. Sphere Entertainment posted an operating loss from the venue of over $84 million in the third quarter of 2025, according to the company’s latest earnings report.

