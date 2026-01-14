RXR assumed $150 million in debt tied to a residential tower and 20 nearby townhouses in the Upper East Side as part of its acquisition of a 45 percent stake in the portfolio, according to sources familiar with the deal.

It’s unclear exactly how much the development and ownership firm led by Scott Rechler paid for part ownership in 265 East 66th Street and the other rental properties within the portfolio — valued at $435 million — apart from the assumption of the debt, sources said.

The Freddie Mac debt was provided by Wilmington Trust in 2023 when the majority owners, Josh Gotlib and Meyer Orbach of GO Partners, bought the properties for $425 million from Stefan Soloviev’s Soloviev Group.

Newmark’s Adam Spies and Adam Doneger brokered the sale but declined to comment further, while GO Partners and RXR declined to comment.

The 45-story apartment building at 265 East 66th Street, at the corner of East 66th Street and Second Avenue, was built in 1979.

