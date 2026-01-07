National Grid has offloaded the site of the former Far Rockaway Power Station in Queens for $23 million, according to property records.



The 22-acre parcel of land at 1425 Bay 24th Street, where a power plant was demolished a decade ago, was sold to Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), the electric transmission and distribution manager for Long Island Power Authority, near the end of 2025 in an effort to offload underutilized space, according to a spokesperson for National Grid.

PSEG Long Island said the acquisition provides the opportunity to boost service along the border of New York City and Long Island.

“We would like to clarify that the recent transaction was purely a disposition of excess land,” a National Grid spokesperson said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The site in question is where a former power plant once stood; it was retired and demolished over 10 years ago, and no operating power generation facilities were involved in the sale. The process was highly competitive, and we are pleased to confirm that the land was sold to the Long Island Power Authority at a fair market value.”

PSEG Long Island, which also services communities on the Rockaway Peninsula, did not expand on any specific plans to develop the site, though it hinted the site could one day be used to again generate electricity.

“This acquisition offers [PSEG] a great deal of optionality to reliably serve the future needs in a critical New York City load pocket,” PSEG said in a statement.

The industrial site sits on the southeastern corner of Jamaica Bay in Queens’ Bayswater community, not far from JFK Airport.

