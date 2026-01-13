Investments & Sales   ·   Development Site Sale

Lennar Buys South Florida Development Site for $165M

By January 13, 2026 3:00 pm
reprints
A Lennar Corporation sign flies outside a home in Florida, and Lennar co-CEO Stuart Miller.
A Lennar Corporation sign flies outside a home in Florida, and Lennar co-CEO Stuart Miller. PHOTOS: Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Even as profits dip, homebuilder Lennar is plowing away, paying $164.5 million for a development site in Sunrise, Fla., property records show.

The parcel spans about 152 acres at 7400 Northwest 24th Place, where the now-closed Sunrise Country Club once stood. The property has been entitled for a master-planned community called Solterra with 500 townhouses and 400 single-family homes. 

SEE ALSO: Waterton Pays $156M for L.A. Multifamily Community

CC Homes, a joint venture between developers Jim Carr and Armando Codina, and Windsor Investments sold the development site, having purchased it for $12.3 million. The Business Journals first reported the sale.

The recent sale equates to just over $1 million per acre. New York-based DW Partners purchased the asset while acting as a land bank for Lennar, according to documents filed to Broward County. The bank will typically hold a piece of property until Lennar is ready to develop it. 

The transaction comes as Lennar’s profits have dipped as middle-class homebuyers are hit hard by persistent inflation and stubbornly elevated mortgage rates. Between 2024 and 2025, the company’s net earnings fell by about 46 percent to $2.1 billion.

“Even as interest rates moved slightly lower in our fourth quarter, the overall market remained challenged,” Stuart Miller, executive chairman and co-CEO of Lennar, told investors in December during a fourth-quarter earnings call. “Our strategy remains consistent and clear: maintain volume, adapt to evolving conditions, reduce costs, and support housing affordability.”

This year, the Miami-based company is slated to deliver about 85,000 homes.

Representatives for CC Homes declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Lennar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

7400 Northwest 24th Place, Armando Codina, Jim Carr, Solterra, Stuart Miller, CC Homes, DW Partners, Lennar, Windsor Investments
Waterton CEO David Schwartz and Sorrel at Warner Center, Woodland Hills, Calif.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

Waterton Pays $156M for L.A. Multifamily Community

By Nick Trombola
Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition and a Neiman Marcus store in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Retail · Investments & Sales
California

Ashkenazy Paid Just $50M for Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

By Nick Trombola
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and houses in a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Industry · Investments & Sales
California

L.A.’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Reaches $1B in Revenue in Under Three Years

By Nick Trombola