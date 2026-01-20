Global real estate investment giant Heitman has closed the largest fundraise in firm history to open 2026.

The Chicago-based firm, with $48 billion assets under management, announced Tuesday that its Heitman Value Partners Fund VI (HVP VI) has secured $2 billion in investment commitments, exceeding the fund’s target by $250 million. The fund sourced capital from 30 different investment groups across seven countries, according to a release.

HVP VI will deploy equity and debt investments into medical office, student housing, senior housing and self-storage, as well as a continued focus in multifamily and industrial in a value-add strategy, the firm said.

Heitman is expected to have a total of $6.5 billion in investment capital once estimated leverage of the fund is combined with an additional $620 million of co-investment capital that was also sourced in this most recent fundraising round.

Maury Tognarelli, Heitman’s CEO, said in a statement that the firm’s investment strategy focuses on capitalizing on secular trends that generate returns via “a combination of income and value creation.”

“We view this phase of the cycle as an attractive entry point,” he added.

Heitman’s five previous funds have deployed $12.5 billion in capital and $4.5 billion in equity commitments into 103 CRE investment projects since 2004.

“HVP VI is designed to capitalize on the resilience of non-correlated sectors and the emerging opportunities created by today’s capital markets environment,” said Mike Trench, executive vice president and co-portfolio manager of Heitman’s value series.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.