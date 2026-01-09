Investor demand for grocery-anchored retail plazas never seems to wane in Southern California, particularly ones within just a few miles of the Los Angeles South Bay coastline.

Affiliates of DJM Capital Partners and Arc Capital Partners have sold Village Del Amo, a 166,365-square-foot property in Torrance, for $108.3 million. Entities run by business affiliates Emmanuel “Manny” David and Ofelia David, acquired the plaza as part of a 1031 exchange, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Village Del Amo, constructed at 21221 Hawthorne Boulevard in 1980 and recapitalized in 2022, sits on nearly 16 acres about 2.2 miles east of Redondo Beach Pier. Northmarq’s Bryan Ley and Tim Kuruzar, with JLL’s Jeff Sause and Tess Berghoff, represented the sellers. SSV Properties represented the buyers.

“The Village Del Amo transaction further demonstrates the tremendous demand for coastal grocery-anchored shopping centers from private, regional and institutional capital, and the ultimate momentum of private capital buying irreplaceable real estate,” Ley said in a statement.

More than 45 tenants call the plaza home, including banks, restaurants, coffee shops and salons, per Northmarq. Tenants include BevMo!, CycleBar, Hannam Supermarket, Starbucks, Tender Greens and Wells Fargo.

“The buyers have been coming to this neighborhood-serving retail center for decades, and jumped at the opportunity to own it,” David Jordon, SSV Properties president and CEO, said in a statement. “They view this as a generational investment and are looking forward in the coming years to improving upon the tremendous success the center has enjoyed over those many decades.”

Grocery-anchored shopping centers have seen persistent investor demand, particularly in dense regions like Southern California. In July, for example, Regency Centers paid $357 million for a five-property retail portfolio at the Rancho Mission Viejo master-planned community in Orange County. In December, Milan Capital Management paid $30.5 million for a nearly 138,000-square-foot plaza about 40 miles north of San Diego.

