Bridgeton Pays $68M for Hotel Near MIA and Future Soccer Stadium

Bridgeton paid $67.5 million for a hotel near Miami International Airport and the upcoming MLS soccer stadium and mixed-use complex in Miami-Dade County, property records show.

The 10-story Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel houses 405 rooms, about 16,000 square feet of event space, and a pool. The 330,942-square-foot property at 3900 Northwest 21st Street sits east of the airport and just north of Miami Freedom Park & Soccer Village. The 131-acre sports venue, which is set to be completed this year, will include a 25,000-seat stadium for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF team plus 125,000 square feet of retail space.

The hotel transaction translates to just over $166,500 a room. An affiliate of Argentic provided a $59.3 million mortgage to the New York-based buyer.

HHM Hotels and Dune Real Estate Partners sold the asset. In 2015, Dune paid $ 42.3 million for the 4.8-acre property, per records. The hotel, which was built in 1976, expanded in the 1980s and 2000.

Bridgeton’s hospitality portfolio mostly includes boutique properties in the Northeast, including the Walker hotels in New York’s Tribeca and Greenwich Village neighborhoods. The firm, founded and led by Atit Jariwala, also invests in office and multifamily assets.

Representatives for Bridgeton, HHM Hotels and Dune Capital Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

