Astor Companies Sells Little Havana Rental for $68M

By January 8, 2026 2:27 pm
Historic Little Havana district in Miami
Historic Little Havana district in Miami. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Astor Companies sold a new multifamily property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $68 million, property records show.

Tandel Group, led by Abdolmajid Tandel, purchased the asset called Douglas Enclave. It occupies a full block between Northwest First Street and Northwest Flagler Terrace at 61 Northwest 37th Avenue, two blocks south of the Magic City Casino

The 11-story building includes 199 apartments. The sale comes out to just over $341,700 per unit. City National Bank of Florida provided a $36.5 million acquisition loan. 

Coral Gables-based Astor Companies purchased the 1-acre site for $5.1 million in 2017, and nabbed a $32 million construction loan from Ocean Bank in 2021 for the 325,740-square-foot development, which was completed two years later. 

A representative for Tandel Group could not be reached for comment, while a spokesperson for Astor Companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developer remains fast at work in Little Havana. It broke ground on another multifamily project last year — an eight-story building with 179 apartments — after securing a $36 million loan, also from Ocean Bank.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

