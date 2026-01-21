Amoroso, Arselle Launch New West Coast-Focused Multifamily Platform

Southern California-based firms Amoroso Companies and Arselle Investments clearly enjoy each other’s company.

The pair have launched a new multifamily investment platform, piggy-backing off the three Los Angeles-area acquisitions they jointly made in 2025. The platform, dubbed Amonte Living and capped at $500 million, will focus on acquisitions in major Western U.S. cities over the next two to three years.

Specifically, the firms aim to take advantage of “substantial” multifamily re-pricing and will focus on quality assets in suburban and infill areas, particularly those benefitting from strong demographics, job growth and barriers to new supply, per the JV.

“As a family-owned operating platform with over 45 years of experience, we are constantly looking to adapt and grow our platform,” Jason Amoroso, Amoroso chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We are in the process of successfully repositioning many of our legacy assets to focus even more on multifamily given the positive near-term and longer-term dynamics in the sector.”

Amonte Living also put down$22 million in August to acquire Alur, a 51-unit property in Pasadena; $44 million in October for Sofi Topanga, a 119-unit complex in L.A.’s Chatsworth; and $23 million that same month to acquire Terraces at La Cienega, a 48-unit property in West Hollywood.

“This is a compelling time to invest in multifamily assets,” said Aaron Greeno, Arselle founder and managing partner. “Supply is rationalizing in many markets with fundamentals stabilizing, but there continues to be pressure on many overleveraged owners, which should continue to drive attractive acquisition opportunities in the sector.”

“Leveraging decades of expertise and relationships across our target markets, we see a lot of opportunities to acquire very good assets at attractive entry points that reflect significant discounts to replacement costs and the basis of prior owners in locations we really believe in,” added Kevork Zoryan, fellow Arselle founder and managing partner.

Indeed, multifamily investment in L.A. County has steadily grown since the post-pandemic low in 2023, according to a recent Kidder Mathews market report. Still, average unit prices in the final quarter of 2025 dropped 3 percent year-over-year to roughly $278,000, and vacancy, which has trended skyward since 2021, reached 5.6 percent last quarter.

