Predictability, Not Promise: Rethinking Credit Portfolio Construction

In an environment defined by abundant liquidity chasing a limited set of assets with muted growth, an old adage comes to mind: “A rolling loan gathers no loss.”

It is a phrase I have found myself returning to with increasing frequency – particularly in the context of today’s credit markets.

For much of the last decade, real assets operated in an unusually forgiving environment – one in which ample liquidity, low interest rates, and rising values masked a range of structural weaknesses. Refinancing windows were frequent, allowing capital to remain accommodating even when underwriting assumptions proved optimistic.

In that setting, many strategies produced acceptable results despite imperfect portfolio construction. Rising collateral values improved loan-to-value ratios over time, while readily available refinancing allowed capital to exit or reset exposures before weaknesses were fully realized. The market’s rising tide, in effect, absorbed risks that portfolio design did not.

Predictably, return targets increasingly became the starting point for portfolio construction. Strategies were assembled to meet desired yields or total returns, often with the implicit assumption that favorable market conditions would persist long enough to support those outcomes.

For a time, that assumption held. That margin for error has now narrowed materially.

A Structural Shift in What Drives Outcomes

Much of today’s stress in credit markets is framed as a deterioration in operating fundamentals. In reality, the pressure reflects a reset in growth expectations and mean reversion in discount rates – shifts in financial fundamentals that have resulted in a wider dispersion of values.

This environment has made refinancing less certain, making outcomes depend less on growth and more on how capital is structured and cash flow is maintained. Specifically, the interaction between value creation, capital duration, and leverage. Structures that were viable when liquidity was abundant are far less resilient when capital is scarce.

This shift exposes a central weakness in many credit portfolios: designs that emphasize higher target returns often embed risks that only become visible when conditions change.

Why Higher Target Returns Often Weaken Portfolios

In credit, higher target returns are rarely achieved without accepting structural trade‑offs. To reach those targets, managers typically rely on some combination of increased leverage, reduced seniority, tighter pricing assumptions, greater exposure to refinancing risk, or a heavier dependence on exit timing.

Each of these choices increases outcome variance if not mitigated appropriately. As these variables accumulate, outcome dispersion widens faster than returns increase. Downside outcomes become more severe, making the sequencing of events matter as much as the underlying performance of the assets themselves. At that point, returns become path‑dependent.

This leads to a paradox that experienced allocators recognize well: managers with the highest stated return targets often have a lower probability of delivering those returns once dispersion, drawdowns, and timing risk are fully accounted for.

This is not a critique of higher‑return strategies themselves. It is a critique of making them foundational rather than complementary.

Re‑Anchoring Credit Portfolios Around Probability

A more durable approach to credit portfolio construction begins with a different objective. Rather than maximizing expected returns, it seeks to maximize the probability of achieving acceptable outcomes across a wide range of environments.

In practice, this means anchoring capital in exposures with characteristics that reduce dispersion:

• Contractual cash flows rather than speculative appreciation

• Seniority and structural protection in the capital stack

• Conservative leverage that preserves flexibility

• Standardized underwriting that emphasizes downside protection

• Limited reliance on market timing or refinancing availability

These exposures may not deliver the highest returns in the most favorable years. However, they tend to minimize severe drawdowns and preserve optionality when markets are dislocated. Over time, those attributes accumulate to improve and insulate desired outcomes, reducing the overt need to avoid conditions that lead to permanent capital impairment.

This is the role credit is meant to play in an overall allocation: not to capture the highest upside, but to provide durable returns with controlled risk.

The Proper Role of Higher‑Return Credit in Portfolios

Higher‑return and opportunistic credit strategies continue to serve an important purpose. They can generate asymmetry, take advantage of dislocations, and enhance portfolio returns when opportunities are well‑timed and appropriately sized.

The distinction is one of proportion and dependency. When opportunistic strategies are treated as supplements, portfolio risk remains governed by durable structures and cash flows. When they become the core, portfolio outcomes become increasingly dependent on favorable market conditions, precise timing, and uninterrupted access to liquidity.

This dynamic is driven in part by the smaller total addressable market (TAM) of opportunistic strategies which are inherently more difficult to scale, often resulting in managers expanding risk apertures to increase TAM in the hope of increasing their probability of success.

History suggests these idiosyncrasies tend to drive disappointing outcomes when conditions tighten.

What the Current Cycle Is Revealing

The stress now emerging across private credit is not evenly distributed. It is disproportionately affecting portfolios with short‑term or mark‑to‑market capital funding longer duration assets, leverage structures that reduce flexibility, and return targets that require consistently benign conditions to achieve.

In these cases, capital events are often forced not because assets are impaired, but because structures leave little room to wait. Decisions become dictated by financing constraints rather than asset fundamentals.

By contrast, portfolios built with aligned duration, conservative leverage, and an emphasis on predictability retain control over outcomes. They are better positioned to remain invested through volatility and to allow asset performance, rather than market timing, to determine results.

Returning Credit to Its Core Function

At its core, credit is not an exercise in maximizing upside. It is an exercise in preserving capital while delivering dependable returns.

In periods of market stability, that distinction can feel peripheral, but in periods of stress, it becomes foundational.

The managers and platforms most likely to endure this cycle will not be those that sold the highest total returns to their investors, but those that designed portfolios around probability‑weighted outcomes – accepting modest foregone upside in exchange for greater resilience, flexibility, and control.

In the context of today’s environment, this discipline is not a constraint on returns, rather it is the strategy for achieving consistent and scalable returns.

