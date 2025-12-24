French Hotelier Buys Miami Beach Hotel for $44M

French hotelier Philippe Le Guennec paid $43.5 million for the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach, property records show.

The six-story property sits adjacent to Sixth Street at 660 Washington Avenue, two blocks west of the shore in South Beach. The hotel includes 132 rooms, two pools and three food and beverage establishments. The sale price — which equates to about $330,000 a room — includes furniture and equipment.

Interaudi Bank supplied a $23.5 million acquisition loan.

The buyer plans to manage and renovate the 101,741-square-foot asset, according to his broker, One Sotheby’s International Realty’s Susan Gale, who worked alongside attorney Chad Freedman of Ballaga, Freedman & Atkins.

San Francisco-based KHP Capital Partners, which sold the 1-acre hotel property, was represented by Alexandra Lalos of Hodges Ward Elliott. The transaction marks the first time the property traded since it underwent a nearly 70,000-square-foot expansion in 2018. The original structure dates back to 1923.

The purchase also marks a return to Miami Beach for Le Guennec, who owns the Hotel Saint-Louis portfolio brand, which includes 10 boutique hotels in Paris. In 2017, the executive sold the 24-room St. Augustine Hotel in South Beach for $9 million.

