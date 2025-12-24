Investments & Sales

French Hotelier Buys Miami Beach Hotel for $44M

By December 24, 2025 11:45 am
reprints
Ben Rowe, CEO and managing partner of KHP Capital Partners, and Kimpton Angler's Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.
Ben Rowe, CEO and managing partner of KHP Capital Partners, and Kimpton Angler's Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy KHP Capital Partners; Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

French hotelier Philippe Le Guennec paid $43.5 million for the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach, property records show.

The six-story property sits adjacent to Sixth Street at 660 Washington Avenue, two blocks west of the shore in South Beach. The hotel includes 132 rooms, two pools and three food and beverage establishments. The sale price — which equates to about $330,000 a room — includes furniture and equipment. 

SEE ALSO: Mark Seruya of KSR Capital: 5 Questions

Interaudi Bank supplied a $23.5 million acquisition loan.

The buyer plans to manage and renovate the 101,741-square-foot asset, according to his broker, One Sotheby’s International Realty’s Susan Gale, who worked alongside attorney Chad Freedman of Ballaga, Freedman & Atkins

San Francisco-based KHP Capital Partners, which sold the 1-acre hotel property, was represented by Alexandra Lalos of Hodges Ward Elliott. The transaction marks the first time the property traded since it underwent a nearly 70,000-square-foot expansion in 2018. The original structure dates back to 1923.

The purchase also marks a return to Miami Beach for Le Guennec, who owns the Hotel Saint-Louis portfolio brand, which includes 10 boutique hotels in Paris. In 2017, the executive sold the 24-room St. Augustine Hotel in South Beach for $9 million.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

660 Washington Avenue, Alexandra Lalos, Chad Freedman, Kimpton Angler's Hotel, Philippe Le Guennec, Susan Gale, Ballaga, Freedman & Atkins, Hodges Ward Elliott, Interaudi Bank, KHP Capital Partners, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Oak Row Equities' David Weitz (top) and Erik Rutter (center), Tyko Capital's Adi Chugh (bottom) and 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.
Land · Investments & Sales
Florida

Oak Row, Mariposa Close Record $520M Waterfront Purchase in Miami’s Brickell

By Julia Echikson
75 Onderdonk Avenue, Queens.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
New York City

Wholesaler My Sales Sells Queens Industrial Property for $28M

By Isabelle Durso
Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim and two of Human Genome Science's manufacturing sites in Rockville, Md.
Life Sciences · Investments & Sales
Maryland

Samsung Biologics to Acquire First U.S. Drug Manufacturing Facility in $280M Deal

By Nick Trombola