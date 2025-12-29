Development   ·   Conversion

Lexin Capital Files Plans to Convert 229 West 28th Street Into 270 Apartments

By December 29, 2025 2:46 pm
reprints
Lexin Capital founder and President Metin Negrin and 229 West 28th Street.
Lexin Capital founder and President Metin Negrin and 229 West 28th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lexin Capital

There’s more housing coming to Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. 

Lexin Capital has filed plans to convert its office and retail building at 229 West 28th Street into a residential building with 270 units, city records show. 

SEE ALSO: Quantum Pacific, Metro Loft Plan 600-Unit Conversion at 101 Greenwich Street

The firm acquired the Chelsea property in 2014 and refinanced its acquisition debt with a roughly $73 million loan from Aareal Bank in 2016. Lexin considered selling the building in 2020, and was later hit with a maturity default in 2022 as a result of sluggish leasing activity. The company eventually reacquired the nonperforming debt on the office property in January 2024, as Commercial Observer previously reported

Now, it appears Lexin intends to convert and expand the building from a 12-story, 156,500-square-foot commercial property into a 35-story, more than 207,000-square-foot residential tower. If approved, the building would include 203,259 square feet of residential space and 3,941 square feet of commercial space.

The conversion plans — first reported  by PincusCo — were filed by Metin Negrin, owner and president of Lexin Capital, on Dec. 24. 

“We are very excited to continue the next stage for this property we’ve owned for more than a decade,” Negrin told CO. “It started its life as a printing factory in the 1920s and later converted to office use in the 1990s. Its next chapter will be a residential building, which shows the adaptability of this great property.”

There are few details of the conversion plans, but Negrin’s application with the New York City Department of Buildings notes a plumbing installation consistent with residential needs, “general wiring for a nightclub” on the first floor, and “modernized” passenger elevators. 

Also known as the Caxton Building, 229 West 28th Street is between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Current office tenants include health tech company Noom and wedding photographer Edward Dye.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

229 West 28th Street, Metin Negrin, New York City Department of Buildings, Aareal Bank, Lexin Capital
Idan Ofer of Quantum Pacific and 101 Greenwich Street.
Residential · Development
New York City

Quantum Pacific, Metro Loft Plan 600-Unit Conversion at 101 Greenwich Street

By Mark Hallum
A Welcome to Florida sign in front of the New York City skyline.
Industry · Leases
New York City

Mamdani vs. Commercial Real Estate: The Death of a Narrative

By Larry Getlen
Slate Property Group's David Schwartz (top), Breaking Ground's Brenda Rosen (bottom) and the Stewart Hotel.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Slate, Breaking Ground Acquire Midtown’s Stewart Hotel for $255M

By Isabelle Durso