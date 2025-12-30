iHeartMedia Sells Dev Site Near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia + Entertainment sold a development site near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., for $14 million, property records show.

Bluenest Development purchased the 22.4-acre parcel at 20700 Northwest 42nd Avenue, located near the northern edge of Miami Gardens, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and about three miles west of the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami-based developer is planning a townhome community, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Scott O’Donnell, Deme Mekras, Miguel Alcivar, Greg Miller and Mike Ciadella, who represented the seller. Documents filed with Miami-Dade County suggest the development will include as many as 221 homes.

“While the site was predominantly zoned agricultural, there was a clear path to rezoning it for a residential use given that a small piece is already zoned R-1, the concentration of existing single-family homes directly surrounding the site, and the strong demand for residential land in Miami-Dade County,” Mekras said in a statement.

iHeartMedia had used the property to house telecommunication towers. Clear Channel Communications, iHeartMedia’s parent company, purchased the asset for $1.6 million in 1997, according to property records.

A representative for Bluenest Development did not immediately respond to request for comment.

