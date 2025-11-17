Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani introduces the first two appointments for his incoming administration, Elle Bisgaard-Church as Chief of Staff (center) and Dean Fuleihan as First Deputy Mayor (right).
Industry · Policy
New York City

Zohran Mamdani’s Staffing Decisions Are the Talk of the Town

By Larry Getlen
Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman and an apartment building under rent control at 5800 Harold Way in Los Angeles (foreground).
Residential · Policy
California

L.A. City Council Approves 4% Rent Cap on All Rent-Stabilized Units

By Nick Trombola
A rendering of what Long Island City could look like after the OneLIC neighborhood plan.
Residential · Policy
New York City

OneLIC Rezoning Passes City Council, Could Add 15K New Homes

By Mark Hallum