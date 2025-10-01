The New York City Charter School for the Arts Inks 34K-SF Lease at 241 Water Street

By October 1, 2025 12:57 pm
reprints
Newmark's Peter Whitenack and 241 Water Street.
Newmark's Peter Whitenack and 241 Water Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Commercial Observer

This educational institution knows the view is always better by the sea.

New York City Charter School for the Arts is moving into a 34,492-square-foot space at 241 Water Street in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport District, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: Free People Inks 6K-SF Deal for Store Near Union Square

The lease is for 31 years, according to a source close to the deal. The asking rent was not available, however the average asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $240 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data. 

New York City Charter School for the Arts will eventually relocate from its current facility at 26 Broadway in Manhattan. It is unclear when the move will take place. 

Peter Whitenack from Newmark represented the landlord in this lease. Whitenack declined CO’s request for comment. SavillsIra Schuman and Joe Byrnes represented the tenant in this deal. Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The six-story building was previously occupied by the Blue School, which was an educational provider for students in kindergarten through the eighth grade. That school was founded by the people behind Blue Man Group, a performance arts company. 

New York City Charter School for the Arts is a middle school where students in grades 6 through 8 study a curriculum that integrates music, visual and performance art, and activism, according to the school’s website.

241 Water Street went up for sale in 2023 for $28 million by the owner, an LLC known as 241 Water Street Holdings

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

241 Water Street, 26 Broadway, Ira Schuman, Joe Byrnes, Peter Whitenack, New York City Charter School for the Art, Newmark, Savills
Savills research director Matt Schreck, and Hudson Yards and Midtown Manhattan.
Office · Leases
New York City

Manhattan Office On Track for Possible Record Leasing Year: Savills

By Mark Hallum
Andrew Wiener of The Feil Organization and 570 Lexington Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

International Federation of Accountants Moves to 13K SF at 570 Lexington Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Trimont's Bill Sexton and the Freehand logo on one of its hotels.
Hospitality · Finance
California

Queensgate Investments Defaults on Downtown L.A. Hotel

By Nick Trombola