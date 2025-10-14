Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, Office Property on 15th Avenue Sells for $42.3M

A pair of properties in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, has traded hands for $42.3 million, according to property records.

Brooklyn-based Shiya Labin sold an office building at 6201 15th Avenue and the adjacent parcel at 6310 15th Avenue to George Lebovits back in late September, with the deed hitting property records Tuesday morning.

The buyer and seller could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear if the four-story office property between 62nd and 63rd streets will be repositioned now that it is under new ownership.

Labin purchased the 151,357-square-foot, Class B property in 2020 for $29.5 million, according to property records. That’s roughly $13 million less than he just sold it for.

Labin is an investor with a large portfolio across the five boroughs, including six-building complex in Harlem at 2802 Frederick Douglass Boulevard known as the Dunbar Apartments, which he and Isaac Herskovitz bought in 2023 from Fairstead for $93 million, according to Crain’s New York Business. (That closing appeared to be particularly tough.)

He also closed on the $11 million acquisition of 2577 Nostrand Avenue in Flatlands, Brooklyn, in early 2023, according to Traded NY.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.