National Bank of Canada Inks 18K-SF Lease at Park Avenue Tower

Oh, Canada just loves Midtown Manhattan.

National Bank of Canada, a financial institution for our neighbors to the north, has signed a “long-term” 17,957-square-foot lease at 65 East 55th Street, also known as Park Avenue Tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will now occupy the entire eighth floor of the 36-story office building, where it previously occupied only a portion of that floor, according to a source close to the deal. The company moved into the building “years and years ago,” according to the source. Asking rent was over $125 per square foot.

The lease was signed in mid-September, when Blackstone subsidiary EQ Office (now known as Perform Properties) still owned the building. Jared Horowitz and Brent Ozarowski from Newmark represented the landlord on this deal. Cooper Weisman and Neil Goldmacher, also from Newmark, represented the tenant.

Newmark declined Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Park Avenue Tower, which sits between 55th and 56th streets in Midtown Manhattan, is under contract to be sold to SL Green for $730 million, CO previously reported. EQ Office had purchased the building in 2014 from Shorenstein Company for $750 million.

Other commercial tenants at 65 East 55th Street include investment firm Avista Healthcare Partners, global asset manager PineBridge Investments, and asset management firm Eagle Capital Management.

