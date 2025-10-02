Cartier Parent Richemont Expanded to 138K SF at 645 Fifth Avenue

Swiss luxury goods retailer Richemont, the parent company of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Buccellati, expanded its footprint to 138,485 square feet at its North American headquarters at 645 Fifth Avenue, according to Savills’ third-quarter office report.

Information about the lease is scarce. CoStar had reported on the deal back in August. CBRE brokers Paul Amrich, Neil King and Howard Fiddle are listed on co-owner Oxford Properties Group’s website as contacts for the property, however they have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Richemont moved into 645 Fifth Avenue, a 21-story, mixed-use building, in 2001, according to a New York Post article from May of that year. The Post noted at the time that the company had taken 43,000 square feet across the building’s fifth and sixth floors.

Asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan averaged $93.83 per square foot for the third quarter of 2025, according to Savills.

The Chera family’s Crown Acquisitions and Oxford Properties Group acquired full ownership of 645 Fifth Avenue, also known as Olympic Tower, back in 2015 for $1.07 billion, the Post reported.

Tenants in the building include research firm Cullen Funds and the corporate offices for the National Basketball Association.

