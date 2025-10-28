Burger Village Inks 5K-SF Lease in Fresh Meadows, Queens

Restaurant chain Burger Village has signed a 5,040-square-foot lease at 61-09 190th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens, and will occupy a space once home to a Hooters.

The asking rent was $125 per square foot, according to Traded, which first reported the deal. The Traded Instagram post about this lease is filled with comments from heartbroken former patrons lamenting that the Hooters is being replaced.

The length of the lease was not immediately available. It is unclear when Burger Village, which has several locations around New York City as well as in California and North Carolina, will open. Burger Village, which was founded by a quartet of brothers from Long Island in 2013, is known for organic menu options.

The landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust, was represented by Raj Whadwa of Global Realty Services. Whadwa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No broker for the tenant was listed.

Fresh Meadows, Queens, is a diverse segment of the borough with a history that goes back to before the Revolutionary War. 190th Street is known for the Fresh Meadows shopping center, which features a collection of retailers including Kohl’s, an AMC movie theater, Starbucks and more.

