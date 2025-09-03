A new Brooklyn eatery is about to get Ziggy with it.

Ziggy’s Roman Cafe, an Italian restaurant set to open this fall, has signed a 2,500-square-foot lease at the Two Trees Management-owned 15 Main Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, business co-owner Helen Zhang told Commercial Observer.

Zhang and her husband Igor Hadzismajlovic — who founded the cocktail bar Employees Only — acquired the 10-year lease from seller Chuckie’s Good Time Hospitality. Zhang said she and her husband did not work with a broker on this deal, but that the lease seller was represented by Joe Robinson of Ascend Real Estate.

“We chose Dumbo because it not only attracts so many tourists, but has a robust residential community and a lack of solid dining options,” Zhang told CO via email. “Our kids did pre-k a few blocks away and one thing we consistently heard from parents was that there was nowhere to go for an easy meal with their families. So we’re hoping to fill that void.”

Zhang did not disclose the asking rent. Asking rent for retail space on Water Street, which runs through Main Street, was $150 per square foot, according to a Property Shark listing. The Real Estate Board of New York’s most recent Brooklyn retail report, dated December 2024, noted that asking rents for retail space in Dumbo were “below $150 per square foot.”

Zhang told CO via email that she expects to open Ziggy’s Roman Cafe in early October.

“Ziggy’s will bring a fresh take on traditional Roman fare to the neighborhood, with Roman-style pizzas and seasonal dishes served in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere,” said Zhang.

Robinson and Two Trees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

