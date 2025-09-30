Yifen Li Takes 15K SF at Alliance Tower in Flushing

Yifen Li is taking 15,251 square feet at Alliance Tower, a Class A office building at 133-20 41st Road in Flushing, Queens.

Barbie Li at B Square Realty represented the owner, Steven Li. No word on who represented the tenant.

The asking rent was $50 per square foot. The length of the lease was unclear.

The 29,558-square-foot, eight-story Alliance Tower was completed in 2023. Other tenants listed at the address include Susan Qi Physical Therapy Rehabilitation and Ume Pilates & Yoga.

Barbie Li said to Traded, which was first to note the lease, that the office market in Flushing has been challenging, with supply eclipsing demand.

“We delivered a tenant mix that reflects the diversity and strength of Flushing itself — future-proofing the asset and driving consistent cash flow,” said Li, whose company seems to represent the entire building. “What sets this achievement apart is not only the speed of absorption but also the breadth of industries we brought in, spanning multiple types of tenants across health care, wellness, professional services and more. By guiding tenants through site selection and growth strategy, we transformed vacant square footage into a thriving ecosystem of commerce and community.”

Barbie Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Steven Li and Yifen Li could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.