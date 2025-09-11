An afterschool program is opening a facility in Midtown after signing a lease in the building known as The Max.

Star A Brilliance signed an 11,486-square-foot lease on the ground floor of TF Cornerstone’s residential tower at 606 West 57th Street, where it will establish its first location, according to the landlord. The program expects to open this fall.

SEE ALSO: White Horse Tavern Owner Bringing New Bar and Restaurant to West Village

TF Cornerstone did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease in the building between 11th and 12th avenues, but the average asking rent for nearby major retail corridors was $670 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Star A Brilliance is a fantastic addition to the landscape at The Max, where it will thrive amid the neighborhood’s accessible location, as well as proximity to transportation and office buildings,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TF Cornerstone, said in a statement.

Steven Baker, Daniyel Cohen and Tom Galo of RTL Partners negotiated on behalf of TF Cornerstone while Dorel Melloul, Albert Manopla and Marc Sitt of Kassin Sabbagh Realty handled the deal for the tenant.

“With Hell’s Kitchen’s growing population of young families, Star A Brilliance will deliver first-in-class childhood care to meet the demand,” Melloul said in a statement.

RTL Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

The Max includes 1,028 rental units offering residents full-size basketball courts, indoor and outdoor lounges, a sundeck and club rooms, among other amenities, according to TF Cornerstone.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.