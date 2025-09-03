Leases   ·   Retail

Prime Liquidation Takes 12K SF for New Flatbush Outlet

By September 3, 2025 11:59 am
reprints
2184 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, NY; Broker, Eli Yadid
2184 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, NY; Broker, Eli Yadid Photo credit: Propertyshark; Courtesy KSR

Bargain retailer Prime Liquidation has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet at 2184 Clarendon Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

Eli Yadid, Jordan Soleimani, Royee Zarum and Rafi Benor with KSR were the brokers on the deal, though it is unclear if they represented both parties. 

SEE ALSO: Banking Platform Rho Expands to 13K SF at 100 Crosby Street

The asking rent was $40 per square foot. The duration of the lease is unclear. Joey Araman is the property’s owner.

Traded was first to note the deal.

Araman, as J.S.S. of Clarendon, purchased the property between East 23rd Street and Flatbush Avenue for $568,000 in 2004, according to public records. At the time, it was classified as an industrial building. 

Araman refinanced the property in 2016 with Mercantil Commercebank, now Amerant Bank, for $927,480, according to public records. By this time, the property had been reclassified as “commercial real estate.” The building was previously home to a pre-school and to the furniture store D&M Best

At one point, the building — a single-story structure with a roof height of 24 feet, according to records — was headed for a future as a larger residence. 

In 2022, permits were filed for a proposed vertical enlargement to include “residential use on second through seventh floors,” according to New York Yimby, which noted the proposal was for a seven-story, 70-foot tall development with 18,000 square feet designated for residential use that would include 23 residences, 6,235 square feet for commercial space, and 1,000 square feet for a community facility. It is unclear why this project did not move forward. 

Prime Liquidation currently has an outlet at 1013 Broadway in Brooklyn. It is unclear whether the new lease represents a relocation or a new outlet for the brand.  

KSR and Prime Liquidation did not immediately respond to requests for information. Araman could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

1013 Broadway, 2184 Clarendon Road, D&M Best, Eli Yadid, J.S.S. of Clarendon, Joey Araman, Jordan Soleimani, Rafi Benor, Royee Zarum, Amerant Bank, KSR, Prime Liquidation
100 Crosby St. NYC, NY. Thomas Mahl of Current Real Estate Advisors; Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate.
Office · Leases
New York City

Banking Platform Rho Expands to 13K SF at 100 Crosby Street

By Mark Hallum
Hilary Spann, EVP, New York Region at BXP; interior, 360 Park Avenue South.
Office · Leases
New York City

Grammarly Inks 23K-SF Lease at BXP’s 360 Park Avenue South

By Amanda Schiavo
Office · Leases
New York City

Midtown South Drives Strong Manhattan Office Leasing in August: Report

By Amanda Schiavo