Prime Liquidation Takes 12K SF for New Flatbush Outlet

Bargain retailer Prime Liquidation has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet at 2184 Clarendon Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

Eli Yadid, Jordan Soleimani, Royee Zarum and Rafi Benor with KSR were the brokers on the deal, though it is unclear if they represented both parties.

The asking rent was $40 per square foot. The duration of the lease is unclear. Joey Araman is the property’s owner.

Traded was first to note the deal.

Araman, as J.S.S. of Clarendon, purchased the property between East 23rd Street and Flatbush Avenue for $568,000 in 2004, according to public records. At the time, it was classified as an industrial building.

Araman refinanced the property in 2016 with Mercantil Commercebank, now Amerant Bank, for $927,480, according to public records. By this time, the property had been reclassified as “commercial real estate.” The building was previously home to a pre-school and to the furniture store D&M Best.

At one point, the building — a single-story structure with a roof height of 24 feet, according to records — was headed for a future as a larger residence.

In 2022, permits were filed for a proposed vertical enlargement to include “residential use on second through seventh floors,” according to New York Yimby, which noted the proposal was for a seven-story, 70-foot tall development with 18,000 square feet designated for residential use that would include 23 residences, 6,235 square feet for commercial space, and 1,000 square feet for a community facility. It is unclear why this project did not move forward.

Prime Liquidation currently has an outlet at 1013 Broadway in Brooklyn. It is unclear whether the new lease represents a relocation or a new outlet for the brand.

KSR and Prime Liquidation did not immediately respond to requests for information. Araman could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.