New York, NY – August 6, 2025 – Sheridan Capital, led by CEO Aaron Kurlansky, has closed over $100 million in financing across six transactions in recent weeks, spanning multifamily, hospitality, retail and unique asset repositioning. These closings highlight Sheridan’s agility and depth in providing creative capital solutions — even in complex and time-sensitive scenarios.

Each deal showcases Sheridan’s ability to think outside the box and act swiftly when conventional lenders cannot. Highlighted below are some of Sheridan’s recent closings.

Camp Creek – Atlanta

Sheridan provided an $18.35 million loan for a 280-unit multifamily property near the Atlanta airport. The sponsor is executing a heavy value-add strategy, backed by a $5 million capex plan, to reposition the asset, which had approximately 50 percent economic occupancy at acquisition. The deal also represents one of the most competitively priced per-unit trades in the local market in recent years.

The Bowery – Manhattan

In a bankruptcy sale, Sheridan delivered a $13 million loan for a historic Lower Manhattan property — originally a bank and now a landmark event space. The sponsor plans to operate both kosher and non-kosher catering operations from the site. Sheridan stepped in when another lender was unable to meet the two-week closing timeline, enabling the sponsor to acquire and activate the space without delay.

Paramount – Astoria, N.Y.

Sheridan originated a $20 million loan for a 65,000-square-foot retail and office property in Astoria, Queens. The financing enabled the refinance of existing debt and provided funds for tenant build-outs and leasing commissions. Plans include the addition of a Whole Foods and other national and local tenants, further boosting the asset’s long-term value.

Myrtle Beach Portfolio – Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sheridan closed an $18.75 million refinance for a hospitality and multifamily portfolio consisting of 531 keys/units across 25-plus parcels, including oceanfront real estate. The loan replaced a predatory lender and delivered $4 million in capex funds, allowing for immediate upgrades and long-term repositioning of the portfolio.

Tallahassee Multifamily – Tallahassee, Fla.

Sheridan provided a $9 million loan to refinance and complete the conversion of a student housing property to traditional multifamily. The financing included over $5.5 million in construction and capex funds and was executed mid-stream — after a previous lender was unable to move forward. Sheridan’s confidence in the asset and sponsor allowed the project to remain on track.

Condo Portfolio – West Palm Beach, Fla.

Sheridan closed an $8 million loan for the purchase of a portfolio of individual condo units in West Palm Beach. The transaction is part of a larger covered land strategy and closed in under two weeks, demonstrating Sheridan’s ability to underwrite and execute with speed in dynamic and fragmented acquisition scenarios.

“These transactions are a perfect snapshot of what Sheridan Capital does best,” said CEO Aaron Kurlansky. “We bring creativity, speed and clarity to the table — and we don’t shy away from complexity. Whether it’s mid-construction, distressed assets or tight timelines, we’re ready to close when others can’t.”

About Sheridan Capital

Sheridan Capital is a private real estate lending and investment platform with offices in South Florida and New York focused on originating and acquiring opportunistic debt and equity across the U.S. Known for its agility and solution-oriented approach, Sheridan serves a broad range of sponsors across all asset classes.

For media inquiries or more information, visit www.sheridanfunds.com.