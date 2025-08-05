Development

CCM Capital Sets Plans for Cypress Hills Housing

By August 5, 2025 1:46 pm
reprints
A rendering of a proposed residential building at 17-21 Wharton Place, Brooklyn.
A rendering of a proposed residential building at 17-21 Wharton Place, Brooklyn. RENDERING: Frank J. Quatela Architects via New York City Department of City Planning

CCM Capital Group has filed plans for a 73-unit mixed-use building with 18 affordable units in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.

CCM Capital will require a zoning map amendment and parking waiver to move forward with the project at 1121 Wharton Place, according to The New York Business Journal, which was first to report the filing.

SEE ALSO: Monumental Labs’ Micah Springut: 5 Questions

According to an environmental assessment for a proposed rezoning of 17-21 Wharton Place, the development would result in a nine-story building totaling 71,305 square feet for a “mixed residential and community facility building.” It would break down into 69,964 square feet of residential use and a 1,341-square-foot, ground-floor community facility, likely a medical office. The result would contain 73 units, with 18 of them being affordable at 60 percent of area median income (AMI).

The assessment notes that the construction would take 18 months, and be completed by 2028.

According to public records, Ernesto E. Carpio sold 17 Wharton Place to Compound Equities of Bayside, N.Y., in December 2015 for $625,000. Public records also show that Bendix Maharaj sold 21 Wharton Place to 21 Crescent Realty of Bayside, N.Y., for $500,000 in November 2014. At the time of the sales, 17 Wharton Place housed a two-story house totaling 3,201 square feet, and the property at 21 Wharton Place was a two-story house totaling 1,746 square feet.

A representative for CCM Capital Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com

11-21 Wharton Place, 21 Crescent Realty, Bendix Maharaj, Compound Equities, Ernesto E. Carpio, CCM Capital Group
Monumental Labs founder and CEO Micah Springnut.
Industry · Development
New York City

Monumental Labs’ Micah Springut: 5 Questions

By Philip Russo
A 3rd set of walls coming out of a blueprint.
Industry · Development
National

Proptech AI Has Designs on Architecture

By Philip Russo
MetroLoft's Nathan Berman, Quantum Pacific Group's Idan Ofer, and a rendering of 767 Third Avenue.
Office · Development
New York City

Metro Loft, Quantum Pacific Plan 337 Units for 767 Third Avenue Conversion

By Isabelle Durso