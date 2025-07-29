Investments & Sales

Crow Holdings Buys 376-Unit South Florida Rental for $98M

By July 29, 2025 12:25 pm
An aerial view of downtown Davie, Fla.
An aerial view of downtown Davie, Fla. PHOTO: Getty Images

Crow Holdings paid $97.5 million for a multifamily property in Broward County, Fla., property records show. 

Called 33 West Apartments, the 409,340-square-foot property includes 376 apartments at 6300 Southwest 24th Place in Davie, near the intersection of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 525. 

The sale equates to just over $259,300 per unit. Amenities include two pools and a fitness center.

The New York-based seller, Clarion Partners, purchased the 15.5-acre asset for $78.8 million in 2014, the same year the property was completed, according to records. 

The recent transaction marks a return to multifamily acquisitions in South Florida for Crow Holdings, a major national real estate developer and investor based in Dallas. 

Last year, Crow sold a 250-unit property nearby in Miramar for $67.5 million. Alongside private equity giant Carlyle Group, it sold a 368-unit complex in Doral in 2023 for $156 million.

Representatives for Crow and Clarion Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

