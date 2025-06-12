Some kids in Manhattan are about to be treated to an oh-so-fancy hair care experience.

Spa Lala, a hair salon for children from the owners of Salon V, inked a 4,100-square-foot lease and will open at 30 West 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.

The lease is for 10 years and the asking rent was $65 per square foot, according to Benjamin Namdar from ARA, who brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant. The New York Business Journal first reported the lease.

“Salon V’s clientele kept saying they wanted a salon for their kids, because there really is no nice salon for kids in Manhattan,” Namdar told Commercial Observer. “It took some time, but we eventually found the location we settled on at 30 West 22nd Street. It’s really the perfect spot for a kids’ hair salon.”

Landlord Akelius Real Estate Management was represented in the deal by Ben Biberaj and Desi Avidane.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Spa Lala to a space that had remained vacant for over two years,” Avidane told CO. “Their arrival marks a valuable addition to a neighborhood that has seen significant transformation in recent years.”

The building at 30 West 22nd Street is a six-story office between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Neighboring businesses include Michael’s craft store, pet day care services provider D is for Doggy, and grocery chain Trader Joe’s.

