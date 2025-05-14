It’s been only 18 months since Chad Tredway rejoined J.P. Morgan as head of real estate for the Americas for J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), but the industry vet is already going global.

The firm just appointed Tredway global head of real estate, Commercial Observer can first report. In his new role, Tredway will oversee JPMAM’s real estate operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, further extending the platform’s footprint and investment know-how across the world.

SEE ALSO: Ariel Aber Embracing Brokerage Change at CBRE

“I am thrilled to be expanding my role within the real estate organization,” Tredway said in a statement. “Our unified approach will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional insights and value globally. Real estate is expected to be a key growth driver in the next phase of the cycle, and our global real estate platform will continue to provide clients with innovative solutions to meet their evolving investment needs.”

Tredway has spent much of his career at J.P. Morgan. After getting his start as an associate at the bank in 2008, he scaled the ranks to the role of group head of real estate banking before leaving in 2021 to found boutique real estate investment firm Trio Investment Group. In December 2023, Tredway had a homecoming of sorts when he was hired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The firm acquired Trio Investment Group — and its $250 million portfolio — in the process.

Since then, Tredway has been making big moves, with JPMAM leaning into the generational opportunity that market dislocation and volatility has presented for investors with prices at cyclical lows across three key themes: housing (including build-to-rent), logistics (including net lease) and industrial outdoor storage. JPMAM had more than $79 billion in real estate assets globally as of year-end 2024, and is a veritable powerhouse in the real estate industry that’s only getting stronger.

As global head of real estate for JPMAM, Tredway continues to report to Jed Laskowitz, global head of private markets and customized solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. David Chen, CIO and head of real estate for Asia Pacific, and Michael Ramm, CIO and head of real estate for Europe, will now report to Tredway, who will continue to lead the Real Estate Americas business.

“We believe this is a great time to help our clients understand the generational opportunity in real estate today,” Laskowitz said. “Our real estate franchise represents one of the best ways to harness our firm’s global scale, resources and perspectives to deliver superior investment outcomes and enhanced value to our clients.”

In coincidental timing, Tredway jumped a record 50 spots on CO’s annual Power 100 list, out this week. In an interview for the list, he spoke about the uniqueness of the market opportunity that exists today for investors that’s been buoyed by recent bouts of volatility.

“We’ve been preparing for a big opportunity in 2025, and the volatility only makes it better,” Tredway said. “Here’s the reason: Most of the people that we’re buying from expected rates to be going down by now. Because they’re not, we’re able to use our brand, our strength, our scale and our network to find deals when people need to sell, just given rate pressure and volatility in the capital markets.”

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com