Powerbuilding Gym Iron Oasis Takes 8K SF at 321 East 22nd Street

Powerbuilding gym Iron Oasis is setting up shop in Gramercy Park.

Iron Oasis, which offers personal training and powerlifting equipment, has signed a 15-year lease for 8,145 square feet at Akelius Real Estate Management’s 321 East 22nd Street, according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $23.57 per square foot.

It represents a second location for the gym, which previously opened its first spot in Midtown South at 261 West 35th Street, according to its website.

“This transaction was a win-win for both the landlord and the tenant,” Meridian’s Desi Avidane, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Ben Biberaj, said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer. “It brought meaningful value to the neighborhood, which has limited fitness offerings.”

Compass’ Peter Hsing represented the tenant. Spokespeople for Compass, Iron Oasis and Akelius did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iron Oasis, which also offers body composition analysis and a members-only lounge, is set to open its new space at the building between First and Second avenues in October, Meridian said.

The gym will replace Synergy Fitness in the retail space at the bottom of the six-story building, which also features 115 residential units, according to StreetEasy.

Apartment prices at the building range between $3,500 per month for a studio and $4,950 per month for a one-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

