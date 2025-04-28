Blue Sky Builders Plans 64-Unit Residential Building in Gowanus

Another residential building has been proposed for Gowanus, Brooklyn, this time from Blue Sky Builder.

Blue Sky CEO Hershy Silberstein has filed plans to construct an 11-story, 64-unit building at 579 Sackett Street, according to a filing last week with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The proposed 46,943-square-foot project would include 3,348 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, the filing shows.

Construction consulting firm JM Zoning and architect Kao Hwa Lee Architects are also listed as partners on the project, according to the filing.

Spokespeople for Blue Sky and JM Zoning did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Kao Hwa could not be reached for comment. Crain’s New York Business first reported the news.

Silberstein acquired the property between Third Avenue and Nevins Street in February from Slate Property Group for $16.5 million, according to Crain’s. The site is about two blocks east of Gowanus Canal, which gives the neighborhood its name.

The project — which would also feature a 32-bike storage room, a gym and an outdoor recreation area — would replace the one-story auto body shop currently at the site, Crain’s reported.

The building would also sit within the Gowanus rezoning approved in 2021, which allowed for approximately 8,500 units of new housing, 3,000 permanently affordable units, 6 acres of green space, and new commercial space, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That rezoning has led to numerous other residential projects taking shape around the neighborhood, including AZW Realty’s planned 80-unit development at 224 Third Avenue, Goose Property Management’s 24-story tower at 358 Livingston Street and Domain Companies’ 420 Carroll, which started leasing in the summer.

