Investments & Sales  ·  Development Site Sale
California

35-Acre L.A. Property Listed for $175M

The property, once the planned location for a Bulgari hotel, is currently the third-priciest property for sale in L.A.

By March 12, 2025 3:45 pm
reprints
Gary Safady and a rendering for a formerly planned Bulgari-branded luxury hotel in Los Angeles.
Gary Safady and a rendering for a formerly planned Bulgari-branded luxury hotel in Los Angeles. PHOTO: Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy Bulgari

A 35-acre property that was previously set to be the location for a controversial new Bulgari-branded luxury hotel has hit the market with a nine-figure price tag while its owners face foreclosure. 

The 15-parcel property, located northwest of Beverly Hills and east of Bel Air, is listed for $175 million, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the news. The seller is a limited liability corporation tied to developer and film producer Gary Safady, who for years had attempted to get the 58-room hotel project off the ground. The property is being marketed by The Agency’s Adam Rosenfeld and Feroz Taj, per TRD

SEE ALSO: Canadian Pension Investor Plans to Take Over D.C.’s The Wharf at a $1.8B Value

The project had received initial approval from Los Angeles City Planning, despite a tug of war between its local supporters and opponents, though the L.A. City Council ultimately voted to rescind its support in September 2023 following some contentious public hearings. 

The 35-acre property includes the address 9712 West Oak Pass Road, which property records show is in foreclosure after the owner defaulted on $49.7 million in outstanding debt. Motcomb Estates, an affiliate of real estate firm Reuben Brothers, provided a $30 million loan to Safady’s company in 2020, records show. 

A representative for Safady could not immediately be reached. Rosenfeld, Taj and a spokesperson for Reuben Brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

If the saga and sale of a nearby chunk of land in 2019 is any indication, however, Safady may have to lower his expectations. 

A 157-acre property in Beverly Hills, dubbed The Mountain, sold for just $100,000 in 2019 after being marketed for $1 billion. Though, to be fair, the severely discounted sale occurred after much legal wrangling — it was eventually acquired by its lender, the trust of Herbalife founder Mark Hughes, who died in 2000. Yet just one year ago, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to seize the property, alleging it had been purchased in the mid-2010s with funds embezzled from the Kuwaiti government. 

The current status of The Mountain was not immediately clear, though the recent fight for control of the property is just a recent chapter in its decades-long history. It was once owned by the sister of the former Shah of Iran, according to the Hollywood Reporter, who had intended to build a palatial mansion on the land, before being sold to TV show host Merv Griffin in the 1980s. Griffin sold it to Hughes in the late 1990s for just $8.7 million. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Adam Rosenfeld, Feroz Taj, Gary Safady, L.A. City Council, Bulgari, Motcomb Estates, Reuben Brothers, The Agency
Hoffman & Associates Founder and Chairman Monty Hoffman, and the 3.5 million-square-foot commercial district The Wharf.
Investments & Sales
Washington DC

Canadian Pension Investor Plans to Take Over D.C.’s The Wharf at a $1.8B Value

By Nick Trombola
111-26 CORONA AVEnue, Queens.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Nelson Tuchman Sells Queens Nursing Home for $56M

By Isabelle Durso
Ted Truscott, CEO of Lionstone Investments parent company Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and 100 M Street SE.
Investments & Sales
Washington DC

Shuttering Lionstone Investments Sells D.C. Office for Bargain Price

By Nick Trombola