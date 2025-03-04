Apollo Provides $275M Refi for Historic Wall Street Residential Towers

Rockpoint and Brooksville Company have secured a $275 million loan to refinance 63-67 Wall Street, a historic, two-tower, multifamily skyscraper in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Apollo Global Management (APO) provided the loan, while Newmark (NMRK)’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer arranged the financing.

Rockpoint, a Boston-based private equity firm, and Brooksville, a New York City-based real estate investment firm, acquired 63-67 Wall Street in 2016 from DTH Capital in a $421.5 million deal. The purchase included $280 million in financing from Wells Fargo and Fannnie Mae, according to Multi-Housing News.

Spanning 816 units across two towers that mix Art Deco and Classical Revival architecture styles, 63-67 Wall Street originally opened as separate office buildings during the “roaring `20s.”

63 Wall Street stands 37 stories tall and opened in 1929, serving as the headquarters of Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005 and was converted to an apartment complex in 2006. A 9,500 square-foot retail space sits on the ground floor, leased to Sweetgreen.

The building at 67 Wall Street stands 25 stories tall and opened earlier in 1921 as the original headquarters of the Munson Shipping Company. The building was converted into residences in 2004 and features 10,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, featuring Joe & the Juice and Colombe Coffee and 22,500 square feet of office space.

The conversion of 63-67 Wall Street from office space into apartments occurred in the early 2000s under the watch of Nathan Berman’s Metro Loft.

Rockpoint and Brooksville did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com