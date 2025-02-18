Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Miami-Based Flacks Group Inks 5K-SF Lease at Trump Tower

By February 18, 2025 2:34 pm
reprints
Matthew Leon of Newmark and Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Matthew Leon of Newmark and Trump Tower in Manhattan. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Alex Segre/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Miami-based private equity firm is mimicking President Donald Trump in retaining its Florida base while maintaining a presence in New York. 

Flacks Group signed a five-year lease to take over a 5,000-square-foot segment of the 21st floor of 725 Fifth Avenue, the 58-story, mixed-use skyscraper and sometimes home of Trump, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was in the upper $90s per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Momoya Team Opening New 5K-SF Japanese Restaurant at One Bryant Park

Matthew Leon and Jake Leon of Newmark (NMRK) represented Flacks in the lease while The Trump Organization handled it in-house via Myles Fennon. Newmark declined to comment while The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump Tower will be Flacks’ first New York City office, the source said. The firm’s headquarters is located in Miami, and the business — which focuses on acquiring companies in the industrial and manufacturing sectors —  also has outposts in Tokyo and Paris.  

In addition to housing the corporate office of the Trump Organization, Trump Tower is home to The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Qatar Airways and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare revenue firm Medo Solutions

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.  

725 Fifth Avenue, Donald Trump, Jake Leon, Matthew Leon, Myles Fennon, Newmark, The Flacks Group, The Trump Organization
Jody Durst, president of The Durst Organization, and One Bryant Park.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Momoya Team Opening New 5K-SF Japanese Restaurant at One Bryant Park

By Amanda Schiavo
A rendering of 3235 M Street NW, Philippe Lanier of Eastbanc, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Google Leases First Washington, D.C., Storefront

By Nick Trombola
15th floor of 853 Broadway and The Feil Organization's Andrew Wiener.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Telehealth Nutritionist Nourish Takes 8K SF at 853 Broadway

By Amanda Schiavo