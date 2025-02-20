New York Mayor Eric Adams has ended up keeping his job after a rough week of staff resignations, court hearings and calls for him to vacate City Hall.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced late Thursday that Adams will not be removed from office, something she has the executive power to do. Instead, Hizzoner will be kept on a tight leash through a new state deputy inspector general who has been given broad authority to oversee the mayor’s office.

The governor plans to draft legislation to create the deputy inspector general and have a bill ready when the New York State Legislature convenes in Albany next week.

“This will protect the city’s investigations from any interference make sure that there’s no lack of independence as they make their determinations, and allow the inspector general to focus more directly on any improper activity that may arise out of New York City,” Hochul said in a press conference.

Aside from the deputy inspector general, Hochul’s moves would also give the city comptroller, public advocate and the New York City Council speaker “an independent authority” to be able to file lawsuits against the federal government, with the city’s law department still able to take over the legal action itself within seven days of a request.

The measures, if passed by lawmakers, will only be in place until the end of 2025 after an election is held and could be subject to renewal.

Hochul spent the week meeting with New York City leaders to test the waters about removing Adams from office after accusations of quid pro quo with the Trump administration led his top four aides to resign, according to multiple reports.

On Presidents Day, news broke that Adams would be losing well-respected city officials Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi and Chauncey Parker as deputy mayors due to his ongoing cooperation with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Hochul wasted little time holding court in Manhattan to decide whether to use her authority and strip Adams of his powers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.