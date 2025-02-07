Leases  ·  Office Leases
Virginia

FM Global Inks 32K-SF Lease with Reston Station Developer Comstock

By February 7, 2025 3:20 pm
Comstock Founder and CEO Chris Clemente and a rendering of 1906 Reston Metro Plaza.
Comstock Founder and CEO Chris Clemente and a rendering of 1906 Reston Metro Plaza. PHOTO and RENDERING: Courtesy Comstock

A Reston, Va.-based developer and asset manager has a new office tenant right in its backyard. 

Comstock Holding Companies has signed international commercial insurance company FM Global to 32,000 square feet at one of its three trophy office towers at Reston Metro Plaza. The 776,000-square-foot office and retail center is within the developer’s Reston Station, a 90-acre megadevelopment adjacent to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro stop.

FM Global joins tenants such as analytics company Neustar and software firm Qualtrics at the tower, located at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza. The insurance firm’s lease also follows that of Carfax, which in early January moved its corporate headquarters to three floors at the same building in an 87,000-square-foot lease. 

Google (GOOGL) occupies the top two floors at the office’s sister tower, at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza. Spotify (SPOT) also leases office space at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, while business consultancy firm ICF houses its corporate headquarters nearby at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza.  

Comstock developed the office towers in 2020, landing a $350 million refinancing deal tied to the properties the following year from Blackstone and DivcoWest. The developer also has a JW Marriott hotel project in the works for the area’s latest phase of development, with delivery expected this spring. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

