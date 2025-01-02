Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Terreno Realty Buys Queens Industrial Property for $50M

By January 2, 2025 1:56 pm
reprints
Employees at work inside of a warehouse.
Employees at work inside of a warehouse. PHOTO: YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Terreno Realty, which owns and operates industrial real estate across the U.S., has purchased an industrial property in Maspeth, Queens, for $50.1 million.

Terreno acquired the 33,000-square-foot industrial building at 49-15 Maspeth Avenue from transport company XPO, according to a company announcement made Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Palm Beach County Apartments Trade for $102M

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Terreno and XPO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Maspeth property is currently fully leased to a plumbing, heating, HVAC and industrial products distributor, which the New York Business Journal reported was Massachusetts-based distributor FW Webb.

FW Webb signed a lease at the property during the third quarter of 2024, the Business Journal reported.

The site on the corner of Maspeth Avenue and Railroad Place contains four loading docks, 50 trailer positions and 31 car parking spaces, Terreno said.

Con-Way Freight last purchased the 2.6-acre site in 2012 for $9 million, according to the Business Journal. XPO then acquired Con-Way in 2015, according to an announcement from the company.

The Queens purchase comes soon after Terreno dropped $157 million to buy an Amazon-leased warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn, from Thor Equities.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

49-15 Maspeth Avenue, Terreno Realty, XPO
Bob Faith
Investments & Sales
Florida

Palm Beach County Apartments Trade for $102M

By Jeff Ostrowski
Prospect Ridge co-CEO Brahm Cramer and the interior of the Tysons Corner Marriott.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Virginia

Prospect Ridge Buys NoVA Marriott Hotel for $64M

By Nick Trombola
Owen Thomas, CEO of Boston Properties.
Investments & Sales
Washington DC

BXP Buys One of D.C.’s Tallest Buildings for Just $34M

By Greg Cornfield