Related Group Proposes 1,038 Units at Public Housing Complex in Miami

Thanks to the Live Local Act, Jorge Pérez’s Related Group is planning a major expansion at a public housing complex in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The Miami-based developer’s affordable housing division has filed plans to build 1,038 apartments within the River Parc housing complex at 800 Northwest 13th Avenue, which faces the Miami River, just north of the Miami Marlins’ LoanDepot Park baseball stadium.

Two 21-story towers would be connected by a 12-story building, which would house a rooftop pool deck. The expansion would also include 22,523 square feet of commercial space and 1,217 parking spots, according to a pre-application filed to Miami-Dade County. News of the project was first reported by the Business Journals.

In accordance with Florida’s Live Local Act, at least 40 percent of apartments would be priced within the budgets of people earning 120 percent of the area’s median income.

The 22-acre, county-owned property is already home to 1,379 units housed in 10 buildings. Miami-Dade County has big ambitions for the River Parc property, with the goal of expanding it to 2,500 units by 2027.

Last year, Related Urban Development Group completed a $95.2 million renovation of one of the buildings. Part of Haley Sofge Towers, the 13-story building includes 240 units and was built in 1973. Miami-Dade County had provided a $24.3 million mortgage for the project.

A representative for Related Group did not immediately provide comment.

