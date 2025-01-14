Capital Markets  ·  Finance
National

Realterm Provides $71M in Acquisition Financing for Eight Industrial Properties

Investment firm GreenPoint used Realterm’s new strategic credit strategy to acquire assets

By January 14, 2025 10:55 am
reprints
Kate Sarris, Senior Vice President, Credit Solutions, Realterm
Kate Sarris of RealTerm. PHOTO: Courtesy Realterm

Investment firm GreenPoint has secured $70.8 million to acquire eight industrial outdoor storage properties on more than 163 acres across five states, Commercial Observer has learned.

Realterm, normally a global owner and manager of industrial assets, provided the financing in a deal that marks the firm’s introduction into the strategic credit space. Investment firm Lantern Real Estate Advisors + Partners represented GreenPoint in the financing. 

SEE ALSO: BlackChamber Group Lands $1.2B for Data Center Construction in Northern Virginia

Kate Sarris, senior vice president of credit solutions at Realterm, said in a statement that her firm will now manage “strategic property portfolios” as it moves into the credit space. 

“We’re looking forward to building lasting relationships with partners, such as GreenPoint, who share our vision for thoughtful asset management and financing,” Sarris said.   

The industrial outdoor storage assets in this $71 million acquisition are in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and Georgia, according to Realterm.  

Paul Sisson, head of credit at Realterm, said in a statement that his firm’s new lending platform is aided by his firm’s longtime specialization in industrial real estate assets and strategic logistics. 

“We’re pleased to bring this important business line into Realterm’s offerings,” he said, “strengthening the firm’s more than 30-year legacy in transportation-advantaged industrial and logistics portfolio sponsorship.“

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

Kate Sarris, Paul Sisson, GreenPoint, Realterm
Drake Greer and Jamie Leachman of JLL, and a person walks down a row of servers at a data center.
Finance  ·  Construction
Virginia

BlackChamber Group Lands $1.2B for Data Center Construction in Northern Virginia

By Nick Trombola
Mitch Sinberg, senior managing director of Berkadia, at his Boca Raton office.
Capital Markets  ·  Finance
Florida

Synovus Bank Provides $39M Construction Loan to Expand Tallahassee Hotel

By Brian Pascus
Rochester, N.Y. recorded the highest overall distress rate in CRED iQ's latest report for December 2024.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Overall U.S. Office Distress Rate Eclipses 17%

By Mike Haas