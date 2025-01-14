Investment firm GreenPoint has secured $70.8 million to acquire eight industrial outdoor storage properties on more than 163 acres across five states, Commercial Observer has learned.

Realterm, normally a global owner and manager of industrial assets, provided the financing in a deal that marks the firm’s introduction into the strategic credit space. Investment firm Lantern Real Estate Advisors + Partners represented GreenPoint in the financing.

Kate Sarris, senior vice president of credit solutions at Realterm, said in a statement that her firm will now manage “strategic property portfolios” as it moves into the credit space.

“We’re looking forward to building lasting relationships with partners, such as GreenPoint, who share our vision for thoughtful asset management and financing,” Sarris said.

The industrial outdoor storage assets in this $71 million acquisition are in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and Georgia, according to Realterm.

Paul Sisson, head of credit at Realterm, said in a statement that his firm’s new lending platform is aided by his firm’s longtime specialization in industrial real estate assets and strategic logistics.

“We’re pleased to bring this important business line into Realterm’s offerings,” he said, “strengthening the firm’s more than 30-year legacy in transportation-advantaged industrial and logistics portfolio sponsorship.“

