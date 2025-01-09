IMPACT
California

$50B in Damages Estimated as More L.A. Fires Cause Record Destruction: Updated (Photos)

It’s already one of the costliest tragedies in U.S. history and the worst fire to hit Los Angeles

By January 9, 2025 5:20 pm
A building at Antioch Street and Swarthmore Avenue in Palisades Village was destroyed by the Palisades Fire.
A building at Antioch Street and Swarthmore Avenue in Palisades Village was destroyed by the Palisades Fire. photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A burned building on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades.
A burned building on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Apu Gomes/Getty Images
A Berkshire Hathaway office is left in smoldering ashes during the Palisade fire in the Palisade village area Pacific Palisades.
A Berkshire Hathaway office is left in smoldering ashes during the Palisade fire in the Palisade village area Pacific Palisades. Photo: JOSH EDELSON / AFP
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8.
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Firefighters work to put out a blaze as homes burn along Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze as homes burn along Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California. Photo: AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP
A spiral staircase stands amidst the smoldering skeleton of a house destroyed by the Palisades fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
A spiral staircase stands amidst the smoldering skeleton of a house destroyed by the Palisades fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Photo: Zoë Meyers / AFP
Gelson's Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed in the Palisades fire.
Gelson's Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed in the Palisades fire. photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The right side of the Virginia Pines Apartments building crashes to the ground after burning entirely from the Eaton Fire.
The right side of the Virginia Pines Apartments building crashes to the ground after burning entirely from the Eaton Fire. Photo: Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images
Altadena Community Church burned down by the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
Altadena Community Church burned down by the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Thursday, January 9, 2025. photo: Christina House / Los Angeles Times
A firefighter battles a house fire along PCH as the Palisades Fire burns in Malibu.
A firefighter battles a house fire along PCH as the Palisades Fire burns in Malibu. photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Wildfire smoke from the Palisades and Eaton fires blankets a view of downtown Los Angeles as well as Los Angeles County, prompting school closures and triggering air quality advisories across the region.
Wildfire smoke from the Palisades and Eaton fires blankets a view of downtown Los Angeles as well as Los Angeles County, prompting school closures and triggering air quality advisories across the region. photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A beach house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades Fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
A beach house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades Fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Photo: AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP
Dozens of beachfront homes in Malibu were destroyed overnight in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday.
Dozens of beachfront homes in Malibu were destroyed overnight in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday. Photo: David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles area has suffered more than $50 billion in estimated damages from multiple fires that began spreading Tuesday in dense areas. 

By midday Thursday Pacific time, fires just in L.A. County raged in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, in Altadena and Pasadena, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley, in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City, and east of Santa Clarita. 

The fires have killed at least six people, destroyed more than 9,300 structures, forced more than 180,000 people to evacuate, and burned about 35,500 acres, an area more than twice the size of Manhattan. Taken together, the fires have quickly become the worst disaster ever in California and one of the costliest in U.S. history.

Weather forecasting service AccuWeather estimated the economic loss at between $52 billion and $57 billion, not taking into account that the fires could continue to spread. J.P. Morgan on Thursday also estimated about $50 billion in damages. The 153,300-acre Camp Fire five years ago in Northern California was the deadliest in state history, claiming 85 lives and causing approximately $30 billion in losses.

NBC reported the Palisades Fire’s first death Thursday afternoon, shortly before officials said more than 5,300 homes, businesses and other buildings had been damaged or destroyed just in the fire that started in the Pacific Palisades. 

The list of notable restaurants that have been partially or completely destroyed just by the Palisades fire includes: popular designer clothing store Elysewalker and its neighboring businesses in Pacific Palisade; Moonshadow, a well-known Malibu restaurant on the beach along Pacific Coast Highway that had been opened since the 1960s; Gladstones; Reel Inn; Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio; and Cafe Vida and Casa Nostra in Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village shopping center. Schools and places of worship have also been destroyed.

The fire also destroyed Will Rogers’s ranch house and a motel once owned by William Randolph Hearst. Several big homes on Carbon Beach — known as Billionaires Beach in Malibu — were also destroyed.

The Eaton Fire has killed at least five people, and also destroyed more than 1,000 homes, as well as many popular restaurants and businesses in Altadena and Pasadena. A list of establishments damaged or destroyed by that fire includes: Side Pie, known as one of the best pizzerias in L.A.; Fox’s; Café de Leche; and the family-owned Pizza Of Venice, which opened almost 70 years ago. Additionally, the Eaton Fire has also destroyed dozens of mobile homes, grocery stores, service businesses, Altadena Baptist Church, Altadena Community Church, Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, and more. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire reached Mount Wilson Observatory in Angeles National Forest.

UCLA ended in-person classes for the week. The L.A. Unified School District closed all schools Thursday and Friday. All of Pasadena and Glendale public schools will be closed Friday. Some professional sports events have also been canceled, including the L.A. Kings game Wednesday and the Lakers game on Thursday.

This is a developing story. It was updated at 3:15 p.m., at 3:29 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

