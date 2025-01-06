KKR Refis The Wimbledon in Manhattan With $123M Loan

Rockpoint Group has sealed a $123 million refinance of its multifamily asset on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

KKR (KKR) Global Atlantic led a syndicate of lenders that provided the loan on Rockpoint’s 214-unit The Wimbledon property at 200 East 82nd Street.

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Chris Kramer, sources said.

Boston-based Rockpoint acquired the 28-story building 10 years ago for $218 million from J.P. Morgan Investment Management, CO reported at the time. The acquisition was accompanied by a $115 million loan from Wells Fargo.

The Wimbledon was purchased by J.P. Morgan Chase’s asset management from P&H Associates for $150.4 million in 2008, CO previously reported. The 1980-built, 205,261-square-foot property has community amenities that include an outdoor theater, a landscaped roof deck, a children’s playroom and a picnic area with barbecue grills.

KKR, Rockpoint and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

