Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Jamestown Sells Publix-Anchored Retail Center for $68M

By January 30, 2025 3:42 pm
reprints
A Publix Food Market.
A Publix Food Market. PHOTO: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kite Realty Group paid $68.4 million for a Publix-anchored retail center in West Palm Beach, Fla., property records show.

Called Village Commons, the 172,493-square-foot property includes AT&T, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Panera, European Wax Center, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl Cookies, in addition to a 45,600-square-foot Publix supermarket. About 10,575 square feet remain vacant, per Kite Realty Group’s website.

SEE ALSO: TA Realty Buys South Florida Apartment Complex for $118M

The property, completed in 1987, spans 20.4 acres at 831 Village Boulevard, about a mile west of Interstate 95. 

The seller, Atlanta-based Jamestown, purchased the five-building shopping center for $60 million in 2014, according to property records. Representatives for Jamestown and Kite Realty Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Kite Realty Group, a retail-focused REIT based in Indianapolis, the West Palm Beach purchase ups its South Florida portfolio to five properties. Jamestown still owns three Publix-anchored retail centers in South Florida. 

As consumers return to in-person shopping to their nearest retail centers, Publix-anchored properties have become hot properties, including to Publix itself. Last year, the Lakeland-based company spent over $200 million to buy some of the complexes it anchors

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Publix, Village Commons, Jamestown, Kite Realty Group
An aerial photo of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

TA Realty Buys South Florida Apartment Complex for $118M

By Julia Echikson
21 West 46th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Elo Organization Buys Class B Office at 21 West 46th Street for $43M

By Mark Hallum
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and an Amazon warehouse.
Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
National

Goldman Sachs Buys Warehouse Portfolio From Blackstone for $293M

By Isabelle Durso