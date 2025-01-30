Jamestown Sells Publix-Anchored Retail Center for $68M

Kite Realty Group paid $68.4 million for a Publix-anchored retail center in West Palm Beach, Fla., property records show.

Called Village Commons, the 172,493-square-foot property includes AT&T, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Panera, European Wax Center, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl Cookies, in addition to a 45,600-square-foot Publix supermarket. About 10,575 square feet remain vacant, per Kite Realty Group’s website.

The property, completed in 1987, spans 20.4 acres at 831 Village Boulevard, about a mile west of Interstate 95.

The seller, Atlanta-based Jamestown, purchased the five-building shopping center for $60 million in 2014, according to property records. Representatives for Jamestown and Kite Realty Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Kite Realty Group, a retail-focused REIT based in Indianapolis, the West Palm Beach purchase ups its South Florida portfolio to five properties. Jamestown still owns three Publix-anchored retail centers in South Florida.

As consumers return to in-person shopping to their nearest retail centers, Publix-anchored properties have become hot properties, including to Publix itself. Last year, the Lakeland-based company spent over $200 million to buy some of the complexes it anchors.

