Three menacing, fast-spreading wildfires that started Tuesday in Los Angeles County are expected to continue to grow this week after already devastating areas and communities overnight.

Even for a region accustomed to “fire seasons,” the fires on Tuesday quickly became the most threatening seen in at least a decade due to the proximity to denser areas — particularly the neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena, and Sylmar — and the abnormally high, unrelenting winds. An unknown number of homes and businesses have burned down, and tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated.

The largest fire started in the Palisades and grew to burn thousands of acres by Tuesday afternoon. Among the notable losses were the elysewalker designer clothing store in Pacific Palisades and the popular seafood restaurant Reel Inn along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, along with a high school and a grade school. Many other homes, structures, facilities and service stations burned down along the Pacific Coast Highway as well.

By early Wednesday morning, the fire was advancing closer to Riviera Country Club, destroying homes at Amalfi Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

Rick Caruso, billionaire developer of the retail shopping center Palisades Village and a former candidate for L.A. mayor, called in to at least two local television stations upset at the city’s lack of preparedness — specifically, he said that fire hydrants in the Palisades did not have water. He said he didn’t think it should have been as bad.

“There’s no water in the Palisades. There’s no water coming out of the fire hydrants,” he said. “This is an absolute mismanagement by the city. It’s not the firefighters’ fault. It’s the city.

“This was a disaster waiting to happen. What’s predictable is preventable. And who’s paying the price is all these people and their homes.”

Caruso complained that Mayor Karen Bass happened to have been out of the country Tuesday attending an inauguration in Ghana.

“I gotta be very honest, we got a mayor that’s out of the country, and we’ve got a city that’s burning, and we don’t have the resources to put out fires,” he said. “It looks like we’re in a third world country here.”

Caruso said his daughter’s home was destroyed and he wasn’t sure about his son’s home. He said he is committed to rebuilding the community.

A second fire started in Altadena on Tuesday afternoon and quickly exploded to burn hundreds of acres within a couple of hours and forced more evacuations down into Pasadena. It has since spread to more than 1,000 acres as of Wednesday morning after also destroying an unknown number of residential and commercial properties, including the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. A third fire then was reported to be spreading in Sylmar near the northernmost area of the San Fernando Valley.

Multiple school districts announced they will be closed Wednesday.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.