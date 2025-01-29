Developer The Domain Companies wants to offer up its expertise on New York City’s multifamily market to other companies.

To do that, Domain has launched the Good Company, what it describes as a “one-stop shop” for leasing, marketing and management services, Commercial Observer has learned.

Good Company will be an affiliate of Domain but act as its own third-party firm with a focus on residential leasing and marketing, as well as specialize in developments across the five boroughs, according to Domain’s announcement Wednesday.

Domain’s existing projects include the Estela in the Bronx’s Mott Haven area, the Jasper in Long Island City, Queens, and 420 Carroll in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood.

“We’re spinning [Good Company] off as a third-party business, to leverage that track record of what we’ve done at Domain and bring that to the broader market,” Aaron Amitin, co-founder of Domain and chief operating officer at Good Company, told CO.

“We identified an opportunity to not just do this for ourselves, but also to do it for third parties in a way that could be a new offering in the market that’s a little bit different than is done by a traditional brokerage firm,” Amitin said. “You have all the services under one roof.”

In addition to leasing and marketing, Good Company will provide pre-development work, property management, design, technology and construction services, Amitin said.

Amitin, who has been a partner at Domain since 2007, will lead Good Company along with Jason Hill as marketing director and Chris Wendel as leasing director, according to Domain’s announcement.

The team is expected to lead Good Company with a mission to “elevate every project through innovative strategies, bold creativity and relentless focus on results,” the announcement said.

And when it comes to what sets Good Company apart from other brokerages offering similar services, Amitin said it’s Domain’s “track record of success in all five boroughs” and “outperforming our competition across the board in terms of occupancy, rents and velocity.

“We bring an ownership mindset to the table,” Amitin said. “Because we’re an owner and an operator, we have a unique perspective relative to our competition. We look through the lens of an owner and are able to assess each asset’s unique business plan and objective in a way that I don’t know others look at things.”

Domain itself started in 2004 and has grown to become one of the most active developers in the outer borough, according to The Real Deal. Its most recent project is the Estela, a two-building rental development at Mott Haven’s 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue, which has 380 market-rate and 164 affordable units that are currently about 80 percent leased, as CO previously reported.

The 600,000-square-foot building features amenities such as a coworking space, a basketball court, an interior courtyard and roughly 10,000 square feet of retail space, Amitin said.

Meanwhile, the firm’s Jasper at Long Island City’s 49-20 Fifth Street comprises 499 mixed-income units, 33,000 square feet of retail space with tenants such as Dumbo Market and Club Pilates, and amenities including a yoga studio and dedicated outdoor dining areas, according to Domain.

Plus, Domain’s 420 Carroll, a two-building development in Gowanus, has 360 mixed-income units with an underground tunnel connecting the 21-story tower and 16-story tower, the firm said.

Residents of 420 Carroll also have access to “The Shop,” Domain’s 14,000-square-foot mixed-use site featuring coworking space, art studios, a lounge, a fully equipped fitness center and a children’s playroom.

“We’re overseeing not just the marketing and leasing of these units, but also doing the leasing of the retail space, which is an illustration of all the different services that Good Company brings to the table,” Amitin said.

Before joining Domain, Amitin was a vice president at Related Capital, an affiliate of Related Companies, and oversaw the financing of numerous multifamily developments, according to Domain.

Meanwhile, Hill worked on more than 25 mixed-use projects from New York City to Florida, and Wendel worked on key New York City developments such as the Brooklyn Tower and Essex Crossing.

Good Company’s launch comes at a pivotal time for multifamily development across the five boroughs, especially as the passage of Mayor Eric Adams’s City of Yes plan could pave the way for 500,000 new housing units over the next decade.

And it seems like those projects are needed, as New York City’s new building filings decreased 58 percent in 2024 and fell significantly below the historical average, according to the Real Estate Board of New York’s latest report.

“We’re focused on all five boroughs,” Amitin said. “We’re about to launch 500 units in Long Island City on the waterfront, and then we have some other projects in the pipeline in Manhattan. We’re ready to use our experience throughout the city.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.