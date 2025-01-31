NYC Investor Asef Bari Buys Queens Office Building for $30M

Asef Bari, a Bangladeshi investor and CEO of health care service provider Bari Home Care, has purchased an office building in Jackson Heights, Queens, for $30 million, according to city records made public Friday.

Bari, through the entity Bari Tower, bought the four-story building at 74-09 37th Avenue from the Bruno Family Trust, which used the entity Bruson Building, records show. Bari seemed to sign for the buyer, while Craig Bruno signed for the seller.

Bari bought the property, known as the Bruson Building, in an all-cash deal, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Dylan Walsh, Nick Kolbus, Kieran Baker, Jonathan Squires, Joshua Neustadter and Austin Weiner brokered the deal for the seller, while Guru Real Estate Services’ Wajahat Ibrar represented the buyer, Crain’s reported.

It’s unclear what Bari’s plans are for the building, which is close to the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stop on the E, F, M and R trains. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Ibrar, Bruno and Bari could not be reached for comment.

The Bruno family bought the 1949-built Bruson Building more than 70 years ago and rebuilt it in 2017 after the property suffered damage from a fire in 2014, according to Crain’s.

Tenants at the property between 74th and 75th streets include HAB Bank, Italian restaurant Romeo’s, immigration law firm Gehi & Associates, J1 Driver’s Training Center and Bobby-Tariq Tutoring Center.

Bari, who runs Bari Home Care along with several other companies, has previously expressed his support of Mayor Eric Adams and donated more than $5,000 to Adams’s mayoral re-election campaign since 2023, Crain’s reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.