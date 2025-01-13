Adept Urban Development has secured $107 million in construction financing to build Adept Ontario, a 384-unit mixed-use residential development in Ontario, Calif., Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital co-originated the loan with Bank OZK (OZK), while Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation’s Stefen Chraghchian arranged the financing.

Located next to the 11,000-seat Toyota Arena in Ontario — a city of roughly 182,000 residents that’s 37 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles — Adept Ontario is part of a larger master-planned entertainment district that will include retail, restaurants and residences along Concours Street.

The Adept Ontario is expected to reach five stories and hold 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The building will feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and include two pools, a fitness center, a clubhouse, coworking spaces, a zen garden, and outdoor fire pits.

Construction is expected to be completed within the first six months of 2027, according to Affinius

In a statement, Affinius Capital Managing Director Tom Burns called Adept Ontario a “transformative mixed-use development,” and added that the $107 million construction loan reflects his firm’s belief in the vision set forward by Adept Urban Development, as well as the strength of the relationships between both firms.

“Adept Ontario is strategically positioned to create a vibrant entertainment district, similar to L.A. Live, bringing energy and vitality to Ontario, California,” said Burns.

Adept Urban Development did not respond to requests for comment.

