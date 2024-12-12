In the heart of Long Island City, a fresh residential tower has hit new heights, becoming the tallest building in Queens and one that aims to offer residents an almost resort-like experience thanks to a plethora of luxury amenities.

The Orchard at 27-48 Jackson Avenue is still a work in progress, but developer BLDG Management Company expects the building to welcome residents in January 2026. The 70-story tower, designed by Perkins Eastman and built by Triton Construction, will have 824 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, 248 of which will be designated as affordable housing.

Bldg Management wanted to create a residence that paid homage to the way people live their lives every day — whether that’s working from home, exercising, or enjoying a good movie — and that comes through when you take in everything the building has to offer.

“I really love doing residential buildings,” said Lloyd Goldman, president of Bldg Management. “I love envisioning how people will live there and, as a landlord, I believe when you walk in the front door of the building, you should feel like you’re at home.”

There will be a coworking space for residents working from home, a children’s play area, a podcast studio, as well as a game room featuring arcade games, a pool table, and pingpong. (Goldman said the arcade room had been a passion project of his for a while, as it was something he enjoyed as a kid and had been wanting to add to one of Bldg’s properties.)

Residents will also be able to enjoy 100,000 square feet of amenities that include indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor basketball court, outdoor pickleball courts, a yoga studio, a spa, screening rooms and private theaters complete with kitchenettes, as well as a sky lounge on the 70th floor with a bar, chef’s kitchen and dining table.

The building will also feature large green spaces with a dog park, a running track, fire pits, a great lawn, and an orchard grove.

“With The Orchard, we’re not just building a building — we’re setting a new standard for luxury residences rich in premium amenities in Queens,” Goldman said in a press release about the property. “The Orchard is designed to offer residents an unparalleled living experience [and] reflects our commitment to creating a home that is not only sophisticated but also deeply connected to the vibrant energy of Long Island City.”

Apartments within The Orchard, which takes up an entire square block along Jackson Avenue, will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, as well as large open living spaces with ceilings ranging from 9 to 11 feet high, and some will also feature a private balcony or terrace.

And all of those amenities are likely to come with a hefty monthly price tag. While The Orchard’s owners aren’t yet ready to share asking rents, the median rent in Long Island City was just over $4,000 a month in October, according to data from The Corcoran Group.

Construction on The Orchard began in 2022, and the site has been in the Goldman family for 60 years, previously housing industrial buildings, according to The New York Times.

Goldman himself has been involved with the site for more than 40 years as he said he’s watched the property go through a variety of changes and refinements, much in the same way Long Island City has evolved.

The neighborhood has seen significant development over the last few years, thanks to its proximity to Manhattan and the Queens waterfront. That’s poised to continue as the city gears up to rezone another portion of the neighborhood to allow for the construction of about 14,000 new homes.